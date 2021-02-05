Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to Post $0.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) to post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. United Bankshares reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBSI. Raymond James raised shares of United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of United Bankshares from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

In related news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $468,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,444,518.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $1,216,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 214,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,521,804.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $39,982. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Bankshares by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after acquiring an additional 260,945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the third quarter worth about $2,785,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 311.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 144,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 109,396 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 5.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 823,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,691,000 after acquiring an additional 45,128 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 205,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 36,242 shares during the period. 63.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $34.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $36.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.