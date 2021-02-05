Zacks: Brokerages Expect Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $604.35 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post $604.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $586.00 million to $622.70 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $955.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.89 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $658.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

Shares of Allegheny Technologies stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 3.70. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $210,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,438 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Old West Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

