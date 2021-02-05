Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Amcor posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amcor will report full year earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. Amcor’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMCR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.09.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Amcor has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 73.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Amcor by 7.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 100,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Amcor by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 131,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

