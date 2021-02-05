Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.66. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. 2,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,337. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Columbia Banking System (COLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.