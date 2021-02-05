Zacks: Brokerages Expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Brokerages expect Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Banking System’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.62 and the highest is $0.66. Columbia Banking System reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 215%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Banking System will report full-year earnings of $2.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Columbia Banking System.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of Columbia Banking System stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.41. 2,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,337. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $42.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is presently 41.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Banking System during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

