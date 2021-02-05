Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) will announce $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Bancorp.’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.52. First Financial Bancorp. posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bancorp..

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

FFBC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,239. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.24. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12 month low of $10.83 and a 12 month high of $25.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.99%.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $86,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,836.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FFBC. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 5,334.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

