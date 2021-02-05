Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) to Post $0.36 EPS

Brokerages predict that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.41. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.47. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 14.29%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

In other First Midwest Bancorp news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan acquired 1,631 shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 53,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 9.4% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FMBI traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.78. The company had a trading volume of 26,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,562. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.84. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $21.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

