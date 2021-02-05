Zacks: Brokerages Expect Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Momo’s earnings. Momo reported earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Momo will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.73 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Momo.

Get Momo alerts:

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.75. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Momo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 682.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 390.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo in the third quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Momo in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Momo stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.07. 74,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,464,581. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. Momo has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.77.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

Featured Article: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momo (MOMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.