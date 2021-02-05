Zacks: Brokerages Expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.21. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.65) to $0.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.31%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ OPNT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.28. 392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,416. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.29 million, a P/E ratio of -122.79 and a beta of 0.85. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $13.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPNT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 206,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 95,414 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 29,527 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,583 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.83% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops medicines for addictions and drug overdose. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for opioid overdose; alcohol use disorders; acute cannabinoid overdose; and opioid use disorders.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.