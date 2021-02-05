Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to announce sales of $34.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.60 million and the lowest is $33.50 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $29.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $144.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $143.50 million, with estimates ranging from $138.40 million to $151.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Bancorp.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 11.06%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BSRR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $23.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $360.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.14. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.05%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,803.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 380,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,628.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie G. Castle purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $43,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,588 shares of company stock worth $168,692. 10.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 9,948 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 79,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 76,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 48,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Bancorp (BSRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.