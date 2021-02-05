Zacks: Brokerages Expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to post ($0.45) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the lowest is ($0.52). Syndax Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.44) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syndax Pharmaceuticals.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,656.63% and a negative return on equity of 77.47%. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 29,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $694,151.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,510.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total value of $344,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,177.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,320,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,607,000 after purchasing an additional 444,048 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNDX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 11.71 and a current ratio of 11.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $808.39 million, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.80.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates are entinostat that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+), human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 in Phase I/II clinical trial inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

