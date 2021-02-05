Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.06. Tenable reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tenable.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 56.02% and a negative net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $118.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

TENB opened at $47.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.58 and a beta of 1.81. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.87, for a total transaction of $5,387,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 111,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,023,258.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,386,482.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 296,219 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,987 over the last 90 days. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,425,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 575.1% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 511,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,764,000 after acquiring an additional 435,650 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Tenable by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 467,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

