Zacks: Brokerages Expect United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Post $0.64 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) will announce $0.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Community Banks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.58. United Community Banks reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Community Banks.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.36% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UCBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. HoldCo Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,768,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,435,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,531,000 after buying an additional 1,010,032 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in United Community Banks by 748.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,923,000 after buying an additional 516,997 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in United Community Banks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,995,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 65.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 851,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after buying an additional 336,013 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UCBI stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $32.52.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, residential mortgage and construction, consumer direct loans, and indirect auto loans, as well as home equity lines of credits.

