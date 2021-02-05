Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.63 Million

Brokerages expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to report $10.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.98 million. Veru posted sales of $10.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full year sales of $43.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $37.00 million to $49.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $76.74 million, with estimates ranging from $44.30 million to $109.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. Veru had a negative return on equity of 23.72% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The business had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64 million.

VERU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Veru from $9.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Veru from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management increased their price target on Veru from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.15.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $2,422,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,184,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,620,392.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider K Gary Barnette sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veru by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,189,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 138,551 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Veru by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Veru by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 389,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Veru by 142.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 312,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 183,288 shares in the last quarter. 23.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $14.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $14.59. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

