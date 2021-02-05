Zano (ZANO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $49,512.00

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Zano has a total market capitalization of $5.42 million and $49,512.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zano has traded 16.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00055437 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.08 or 0.00177529 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00068837 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00083384 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00237024 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00046639 BTC.

About Zano

Zano’s total supply is 12,528,039 coins and its circulating supply is 10,498,539 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Zano Coin Trading

Zano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

