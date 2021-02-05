Zap Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Zap token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000322 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zap has traded up 37.2% against the US dollar. Zap has a market cap of $28.41 million and approximately $570,336.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00068819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $505.51 or 0.01351501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,805.48 or 0.07500575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00055379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006296 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00040034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017876 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00020991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Zap Profile

Zap is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 tokens. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Token Trading

Zap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

