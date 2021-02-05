ZB Token Price Tops $0.29 on Exchanges (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. ZB Token has a market capitalization of $135.80 million and approximately $9.65 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000746 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZB Token has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00063859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.65 or 0.01197070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,399.44 or 0.06102810 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005791 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00036048 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00015617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00019954 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ZB Token Token Profile

ZB is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZB Token’s official website is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

