ZB Token (ZB) Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 5th. ZB Token has a market cap of $134.07 million and $9.21 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZB Token has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. One ZB Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00070282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.45 or 0.01295325 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00006684 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00055848 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,415.59 or 0.06419033 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00040562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00020756 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB is a token. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

