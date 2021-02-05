Zcash (ZEC) Price Tops $96.37

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 5th. During the last week, Zcash has traded up 12.1% against the dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for about $96.37 or 0.00249129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $1.07 billion and $849.50 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00097433 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000550 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 139.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Zcash

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 11,069,044 coins. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . The official website for Zcash is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

Zcash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.