ZClassic Trading Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for about $0.38 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular exchanges. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and $47,782.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.00244905 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00095157 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00032107 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 138.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,108,756 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

ZClassic Coin Trading

ZClassic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

