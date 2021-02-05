Zcoin (XZC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.66 Million

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 5th. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,329.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,678.37 or 0.04267464 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $162.32 or 0.00412712 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $476.66 or 0.01211977 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.32 or 0.00488996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $156.11 or 0.00396923 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00244526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00021436 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zcoin Coin Trading

Zcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

