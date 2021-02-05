ZCore (ZCR) Market Cap Reaches $781,568.32

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. ZCore has a market cap of $781,568.32 and approximately $2,186.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZCore token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0892 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, ZCore has traded up 20.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Xaya (CHI) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 8,762,553 tokens. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

ZCore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

