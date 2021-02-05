Zealium (NZL) Price Down 22.9% This Week

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Zealium has a market cap of $12,403.52 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Zealium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000233 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00017444 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 16,775,611 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,775,611 tokens. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

Zealium Token Trading

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

