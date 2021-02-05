Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 329.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 41.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total transaction of $1,303,833.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,973,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,913 shares of company stock worth $15,287,251 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $407.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $393.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.83. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $419.21.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.44.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.