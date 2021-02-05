Zeepin (ZPT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $177,416.47 and approximately $46,589.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00170817 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00067875 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00082878 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00237791 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045849 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeepin

Zeepin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

