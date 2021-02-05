Zeit Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 122,300 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 122,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,128,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 5.8% of Zeit Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,622,019. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

