Zeit Capital LLC Invests $3.22 Million in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Zeit Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.1% of Zeit Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 998,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,519,000 after buying an additional 120,206 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,817,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,001.5% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 69,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,835,000 after purchasing an additional 62,757 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,933.2% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after acquiring an additional 52,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 684,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,099,000 after purchasing an additional 35,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $292.79. 6,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,183. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.92. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $123.28 and a 12 month high of $291.46.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

