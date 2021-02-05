Zen Protocol (ZP) Price Reaches $0.0335 on Major Exchanges

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $757,888.14 and $388.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0335 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 41.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sora (XOR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.05 or 0.00467704 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000561 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000194 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.43 or 0.00156125 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002361 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000063 BTC.

About Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

