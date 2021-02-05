Zen Protocol (ZP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $531.00

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, Zen Protocol has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. Zen Protocol has a market capitalization of $847,612.47 and $531.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zen Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0374 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zen Protocol alerts:

Sora (XOR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $173.68 or 0.00444714 BTC.

Castweet (CTT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000481 BTC.

VeraOne (VRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00151120 BTC.

EtherBone (ETHBN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ENTONE (ENTONE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bytus (BYTS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Bone (BONE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002300 BTC.

BitcoinSoV (BSOV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Zen Protocol Profile

Zen Protocol (CRYPTO:ZP) is a token. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 tokens. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zen Protocol is a blockchain built for finance. Its focus is to help developers writing fast, scalable and reliable smart contracts. Zen Protocol features Bitcoin integration, faster smart contracts by proving how long they take to run, which means there's no need for a “gas” system, and a native token use and issuance. ZP is an ERC20 token used to activate contracts. Contracts are pay-per-block, meaning they don't use network resources that they don't pay for. The token is also used to vote on what mix of hash functions should be used in Zen Protocol's PoW. “

Buying and Selling Zen Protocol

Zen Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zen Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zen Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.