Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target Increased to $180.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.72% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Shares of ZEN opened at $155.55 on Friday. Zendesk has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $156.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.12. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -99.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zendesk will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 15,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $1,976,183.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,443 shares in the company, valued at $12,163,809.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $55,287.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,210.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 127,638 shares of company stock worth $16,403,396. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Zendesk by 68.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Zendesk by 410.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

