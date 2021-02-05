Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Oppenheimer

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $180.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.72% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zendesk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zendesk from $134.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zendesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

NYSE ZEN opened at $155.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.08 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.73 and a 200 day moving average of $117.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $50.23 and a twelve month high of $156.50.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. Equities analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $122,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,862,096.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $738,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,814.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,638 shares of company stock worth $16,403,396 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Zendesk by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,519,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zendesk by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 140,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after purchasing an additional 59,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Zendesk by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

