Zenfuse Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One Zenfuse token can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. Zenfuse has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $858,214.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a token. It was first traded on October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,286,249 tokens. Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io . Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zenfuse Token Trading

Zenfuse can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zenfuse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

