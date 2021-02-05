Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Trading 1,085.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 866.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $139,252.56 and approximately $35.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 1,085.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00067697 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $502.42 or 0.01292081 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00060094 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.60 or 0.06706032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006200 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00038761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00017322 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00020857 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

ZNT is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

Zenswap Network Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.