ZENZO Price Hits $0.0749 on Top Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. In the last week, ZENZO has traded up 61.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.04 million and $3,416.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0749 or 0.00000190 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.07 or 0.00050932 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.44 or 0.00221943 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000249 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012082 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00009620 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007322 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

ZENZO Coin Trading

ZENZO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

