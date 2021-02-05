ZEON (ZEON) 1-Day Volume Tops $3,534.00

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded up 65% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. ZEON has a market cap of $18.47 million and approximately $3,534.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 84.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00069004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $514.99 or 0.01373540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 46.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,802.12 or 0.07473562 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00055746 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006325 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00040370 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017873 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020974 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

