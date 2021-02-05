Zero (ZER) Price Up 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $85,457.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded 15.2% higher against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.84 or 0.00249500 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00099781 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00030556 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000570 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 204.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,617,279 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Buying and Selling Zero

Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

