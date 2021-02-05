ZeroSwap Price Tops $0.31 (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. One ZeroSwap token can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000803 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZeroSwap has traded up 92.6% against the dollar. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $7.04 million and $3.68 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00052598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00166358 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00065656 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00077942 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.47 or 0.00230212 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00043217 BTC.

ZeroSwap Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,565,873 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

ZeroSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

