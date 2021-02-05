Zeusshield (ZSC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $375.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. During the last week, Zeusshield has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Zeusshield has a market capitalization of $212,669.13 and $375.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00069102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $508.54 or 0.01346482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,790.11 or 0.07387525 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00060401 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006522 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00040050 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00017729 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00020995 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Zeusshield

ZSC is a token. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

