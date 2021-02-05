Zilla Hits Market Capitalization of $179,017.20 (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Zilla has a total market cap of $179,017.20 and approximately $18,024.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zilla has traded 32% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $459.75 or 0.01181880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00053108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,360.93 or 0.06069244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005725 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00035065 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00015329 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.83 or 0.00020141 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. Its genesis date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zilla Token Trading

