Zilla (ZLA) Price Reaches $0.0031

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. One Zilla token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Zilla has a market cap of $183,871.63 and approximately $17,256.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00068231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $522.15 or 0.01368188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.74 or 0.07595591 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.47 or 0.00056253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00040518 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00018040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Zilla Token Profile

Zilla (CRYPTO:ZLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

