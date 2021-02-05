Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Hits New 1-Year High at $156.63

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $156.63 and last traded at $155.92, with a volume of 31870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $148.60.

Z has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.33 and a 200 day moving average of $105.47.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

In other news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $185,926.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,667.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 66,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $9,170,743.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,371,152.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 726,738 shares of company stock valued at $81,408,139 over the last three months. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

