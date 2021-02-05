Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.60.

NASDAQ Z traded up $5.31 on Friday, reaching $153.91. The stock had a trading volume of 50,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $153.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.47. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $414,734.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,185,046.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 66,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total value of $9,170,743.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,371,152.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 726,738 shares of company stock worth $81,408,139 over the last quarter. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of Z. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 18.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.6% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

