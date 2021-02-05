Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) PT Raised to $192.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $185.00 to $192.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.68% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $152.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $185.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.84.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.10. The company had a trading volume of 73,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,297. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $74.37 and a twelve month high of $165.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.95 and its 200-day moving average is $144.68. The company has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 995.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 90.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 70,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 33,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.