ZINC Price Up 41.1% Over Last Week (ZINC)

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last week, ZINC has traded 41.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a market cap of $152,222.11 and approximately $17.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0273 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00065132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $485.04 or 0.01247405 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00056530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,484.00 or 0.06388229 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005931 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00036902 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00016309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00020217 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a token. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 tokens. ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZINC is zinc.work

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

ZINC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.