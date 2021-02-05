Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $694.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report sales of $694.69 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $730.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $672.00 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported sales of $689.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year sales of $2.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Argus increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $625.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.61.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 2,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total transaction of $84,803.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,596.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,262 shares of company stock worth $1,993,003. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,633,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 474,638 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after buying an additional 11,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 19,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

ZION stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.04. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $23.58 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

