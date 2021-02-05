ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.30.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

In related news, CEO Laurence James Neil Cooper sold 105,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $286,428.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,799,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $87,029.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,516 shares in the company, valued at $622,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIOP. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $4.41 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $4.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.86. The company has a market capitalization of $945.02 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.28.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

