ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.55

Shares of Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 22582 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZIXI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of ZIX in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.08.

Get ZIX alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $542.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIX during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ZIX by 2,745.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ZIX during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.