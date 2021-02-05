Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB owned approximately 0.07% of Zoetis worth $56,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,657,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Zoetis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 61,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in Zoetis by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.39. 33,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,801,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.49. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

