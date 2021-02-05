Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 61,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $10,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 322,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.89. 31,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,207. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.14 and a 52 week high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.49. The company has a market cap of $75.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.14.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,694 shares in the company, valued at $4,416,789.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,197,784.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,427 shares of company stock valued at $18,051,409. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

