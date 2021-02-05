Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) Trading 9.3% Higher

Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) traded up 9.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.69 and last traded at $5.64. 346,739 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 293,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of $181.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24.

Get Zovio alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,434,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Zovio during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,315,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zovio by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,853,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Zovio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Zovio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.