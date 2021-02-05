ZPER (ZPR) Price Up 0.2% This Week

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $414,791.39 and $102.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZPER has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004235 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00093503 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003105 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER (ZPR) is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,255,879,456 coins. ZPER’s official website is Https://zper.io . ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

ZPER Coin Trading

ZPER can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.